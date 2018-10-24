Boston Town defeated at Deeping

Boston Town were beaten 4-1 at Deeping Rangers last night.

Billy Stubbs gave the hosts a 17th-minute lead and Dan Flack doubled that advantage 10 minutes later.

It was 3-0 before the interval courtesy of Scott Mooney’s effort.

Two minutes after the re-start Danny Durkin grabbed dominant Deeping’s fourth and final goal.

In-form Jordan Tate gave the Poachers a lifeline with half and hour to go, finding the net after Sam Vince had saved Robert Raducan’s initial effort.

That was the end of the scoring but there was still time for Deeping’s Henry Dunn to be shown a straight red for an off-the-ball incident.