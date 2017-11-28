Boston Town end Wisbech's 16-game unbeaten run in a night of dramatic action

Boston Town proved that lightning does strike twice as they recorded a tense 3-2 win over Wisbech at the DWB Stadium.

The Fenmen had gone on a 16-game unbeaten run since their last defeat to the Poachers earlier in the season.

But Boston made it a United Counties League Premier Division double tonight.

The Poachers took the lead through Richard Ford's header only for old boy Josh Ford to draw the away side level.

The hosts regained the lead via an own goal before Wisbech were offered the chance to level from the spot.

However, Harry Payne pulled off a fine fingertip save to force the ball onto the crossbar.

And seconds later, Jordan Nuttell gave Boston a two-goal cushion against the side who had won their past nine matches.

The Fenmen reduced the arrears after Danny Setchell successfully converted from the spot as his side were granted a second spot kick.