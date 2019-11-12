Boston Town eye place in county cup semi-finals

Gary Edgley.

The Poachers host UCL Division One Harrowby United at the DWB Stadium this evening, having been out of action since October 22.

And boss Gary Edgley knows exactly what he wants.

"It's one of the competitions we've identified that we want to do really well in," he said.

"To fall at the first hurdle would be a massive disappointment for us.

"It wasn't the ideal preparation (Saturday's postponement at Leicester Nirvana), but Harrowby were in the same boat. We'll look to try to win the game."