Boston Town face another FA Cup replay after Nirvana stalemate

Boston Town will face an FA Cup replay at Leicester Nirvana on Tuesday night following their goalless draw.

For the second round running Gary Edgley’s sided couldn’t break the deadlock in the competition on a Saturday.

Alex Beck caused Nirvana some first-half problems, an effort hacked off the line and a penalty claim turned down, while Luke White saw an effort blocked.

Beck, Richard Ford and Fraser Bayliss all went close after the break as Boston lost Stacy Cartwright to a groin injury, but the deadlock couldn’t be broken.