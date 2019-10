Boston Town are targeting three more league points as they entertain Rugby Town at the DWB Stadium on Saturday.

Following their blank weekend, the Poachers will want to make it four wins from five UCL Premier contests when they host The Valley.

Rugby currently sit eighth in the table, three places and four points ahead of Gary Edgley’s side, having played two games more.

Kick off at the DWB Stadium will be at 3pm.