Boston Town have turned their season around in six games... and here are the stats to prove it

Boston Town have turned their league form on its head in their past six matches.

Gary Edgley’s side have looked like a team reborn since the start of 2019, going on a six-game unbeaten run which has seen the Poachers pick up 16 points from a possible 18 as they pulled 13 points clear of the UCL Premier’s bottom two.

The feelgood factor is back at the DWB Stadium, and here are the stats from this season’s league matches to prove it...

MATCHES PLAYED:

2018 - 20

2019 -6

MATCHES WON:

2018 - 2

2019 - 5

MATCHES DRAWN:

2018 - 3

2019 - 1

MATCHES LOST:

2018 - 15

2019 - 0

GOALS SCORED:

2018 - 18

2019 - 19

GOALS CONCEDED:

2018 - 55

2019 -4

POINTS:

2018 - 9

2019 -16

POINTS PER GAME AVERAGE:

2018 - 2.66

2019 - 0.45