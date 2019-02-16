Boston Town hit five as they make it six unbeaten

Boston Town stretched their unbeaten run to six games as they beat Wellingborough Town 5-2.

After a forgettable 2018 Gary Edgley’s side have well and truly turned the corner, making it five wins and a draw since the new year.

Skipper Danny Horton put the Poachers ahead from the spot in the 14th minute, with Jack Wightwick doubling the advantage eight minutes later.

Tiago Nassuncolu, who scored a hat-trick seven days earlier, continued his scoring streak eight minutes after the re-start.

The Doughboys pulled one back only for Boston to go on the offensive again, a penalty missed before Kyle Watkins made it 4-1 in the 63rd minute.

Again Wellingborough pulled one back, but Nassuncolu got his second of the day on 75 minutes.