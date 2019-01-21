Boston Town hit five, but boss Edgley believes they could have scored more

Boston Town recorded their biggest win of the season as they thrashed Leicester Nirvana 5-0, but manager Gary Edgley believes it should have been more.

Jacob Fenton grabbed a brace while Robert Raducan, the returning Fraser Bayliss and Danny Horton added to the tally.

“We started brilliantly again with the Nirvana keeper called on to make three good saves in the first five minutes,” Edgley told bostontownfc.co.uk after seeing his Poachers extend their unbeaten run to three matches.

“We were dominating all over the pitch and not allowing them to have any time on the ball.

“With 25 gone we should have had a penalty but, to the ref’s credit, at half-time he said he didn’t get a clear view.

“We continued to attack and keep them penned into their own half with limited breakaways from Nirvana.

“If I was then going to be critical at this point, I would have said we should have had a least two goals with the amount of gilt-edge chances we had created.

“With it 1-0 at half-time, we said to the lads to just keep doing what we had done in the first half and be patient as more goals would come.

“And they did in a totally dominant second half performance that more-than matched the first, hence us scoring four more goals.”

Two red cards for the away side aided Town’s push, but that won’t concern the Poachers who remain 17th but are now four points clear of the drop zone.

“My young players deserve an enormous amount of credit for their character over the last few months and the belief they have shown in me to believe what I want them to do and how I want them to play is the right thing to do,” Edgley added.

“This is a great result and performance from us against a very good UCL team, and now all we must concentrate on is keeping this mini-run going.

“Again my wife will find me in a good mood for the third weekend on the spin.”