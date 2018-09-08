Boston Town hit for five in Eynesbury defeat

The scoreline wasn’t pretty as Boston Town were beaten 5-0 by Eynesbury Rovers.

But for most of the contest Gary Edgley’s Poachers matched their highflying visitors and, had they been more clinical in front of goal and defended better at the start and end of the contest, the outcome may have been different.

On balance, Eynesbury were the better side on the day and did the damage with two goals in the opening 11 minutes and two further strikes in stoppage time, but the youthful Town side made it tougher than it looked on paper.

In a week which saw Town lose strikers Cameron Johnson and Scott Coupland to Deeping Rangers and Harrowby United respectively, they began with a new-look starting XI.

And as they looked to gel, ruthless Eynesbury wasted no time in opening the scoring in the fourth minute, Danny Draper looping a header over James Lambley.

Town should have levelled following a scramble in the box, but Simon Ashton’s strike was well saved by his former Boston United teammate Aaron Butcher.

Boston were caught out by a second ball in from the right as Craig Smith headed home number two.

From that moment Rovers appeared to take their foot off the gas, and may have had another gear to move into, but that only spurred the hosts on.

Lori Borbely was in the right place to deny Smith on the goalline before Town went in search of a goal to give them hope.

Richard Ford drove over, Dom Goddard lacked the height on his lob to beat Butcher and Jordan Tate hit the outside of the post on the spin.

After the break there was more of the same as Goddard headed a corner across goal, but Rovers got a killer third in the 63rd minute.

Another header from Smith killed the game off before the same player struck wide on the spin, inches away from his hat-trick.

By now Boston had lost their tempo and sub Jamal McKenzie saw his 25-yarder squirm through the arms of Lambley but hit the post.

It was 4-0 in time added on as T’ai Williams cut in from the wing and blasted a left footer high into the net.

Rob Ducket had the final say, blasting the loose ball home after Lambley had made a fine double save from a Rovers free kick.

TOWN: J. Lambley, Borbely (Turki), L. Lambley, Ashton, Parish, Ford, Tate, Cunliffe, Zuvka (Lytvynets), Raducan (J. Sparrow), Goddard.