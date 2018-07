Boston Town secured a 6-0 friendly victory over Louth Town at the DWB Stadium last night.

Cameron Johnson netted a hat-trick for the Poachers, while Scott Coupland bagged a brace against the Lincolnshire League side.

James Sparrow was also on target for the Poachers.

Town conclude their pre-season schedule on Tuesday when they host Skegness Town (KO 7.45pm).