Boston Town in heaven as they thrash Nirvana

Boston Town picked up three vital points in their quest for UCL Premier safety as they beat nine-man Leicester Nirvana 5-0.

Jacob Fenton netted twice while Fraser Bayliss, Robert Raducan and Danny Horton were also on target as Town made it seven points from three contests.

The Poachers began the day by announcing the return of Bayliss, from Pinchbeck, who was named on the bench.

After early Poachers pressure the game swung in the hosts’s favour in the final seven minutes of the first half, Nirvana seeing a player sent off for a two-footed lunge and Fenton opening the scoring.

And the Leicester side were reduced to nine men on the hour mark following an off-the-ball incident, Fenton doubling his tally in the 67th minute.

Bayliss marked his return by making it 3-0 in the 70th minute and seven minutes later Raducan added a fourth, Horton wrapping things up.