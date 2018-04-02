Boston Town in search of bragging rights as they host Sleaford

Boston Town are looking for a derby delight as they host Sleaford Town this afternoon.

The Poachers will be keen for revenge following their 1-0 defeat at Eslaforde Park over the festive period.

And Boston will be looking to make it five UCL Premier wins in a row as they host their rivals at the DWB Stadium.

“It’s a chance to get more points,” said manager Dennis Greene.

“Sleaford’s a derby and derbies are always good because there’s more on it.

“Everyone wants to win it and there’s a few more on the gate as well.”

Kick off will be at 3pm.