Boston Town in search of first three points as they host ON Chenecks

Boston Town will be looking to pick up their first three points of the season as they host basement boys Northampton ON Chenecks on Saturday.

The visitors sit bottom of the United Counties League Premier Division table after kicking off their campaign with a 5-0 defeat at Shepshed Dynamo.

Although they have only played one league fixture, ON Chenecks suffered a 3-2 FA Cup reverse against Godmanchester Rovers at the weekend.

The Poachers, meanwhile, secured their first win of the campaign in midweek with a 4-2 FA Cup replay success against Mulbarton Wanderers.

Saturday’s match at the DWB Stadium kicks off at 3pm.