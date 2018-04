Boston Town will be looking to return to winning ways as they host Cogenhoe United this evening.

The Poachers’ four-game winning run was ended on Saturday as Newport Pagnell netted a last-minute winner.

But now Dennis Greene’s side have an almost-instant chance to react as they return to UCL Premier action at the DWB Stadium this evening.

The Cooks sit 10th in the table, five places and 14 points above Town.

The match kicks off at 7.45pm.