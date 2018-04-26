Boston Town kick off three home games in six days with arrival of Cogenhoe

Boston Town will face three home fixtures in the space of six days, beginning with tonight’s arrivals of Cogenhoe United.

Dennis Greene’s side will take a huge step closer to finishing their United Counties League Premier Division campaign after this week’s quickfire treble.

The clash with the Cooks (KO 7.45pm) will be followed by Saturday’s arrival of struggling Wellingborough Whitworth (KO 3pm).

The hat-trick of matches will be completed on Tuesday with the arrival of Lincolnshire rivals Sleaford Town (KO 7.45pm), who are also currently battling for survival.

Town’s fixture list will be completed on May 5, away at Cogenhoe.

Oadby Town’s revival saw them complete a league double at Boston Town’s expense on Saturday.

Simon Ashton netted the Poachers’ consolation, but it wasn’t enough as the hosts claimed a 4-1 victory.

It was a different story last Tuesday, when Greene’s side thrashed basement boys Northampton Sileby Rangers 7-0, confirming the hosts’ relegation.

Fraser Bayliss and Jason Field both netted braces for Town.

Richard Ford, Jordan Tate and Lewis Scatergood were also on target in a dominant display from Boston.

The Poachers were in further acation last night as they travelled to face Harborough Town.

For a match report log on to www.bostonstandard.co.uk