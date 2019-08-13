Boston Town look for FA Cup success in Mulbarton Wanderers replay

Boston Town and Mulbarton Wanderers will meet in their FA Cup replay tonight.

The Poachers managed to stifle Wanderers - who scored 11 goals in their opening two Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League First Division North matches - in their extra-preliminary round in Norfolk on Saturday, the two sides playing out a goalless, wind-affected draw.

Now Gary Edgley’s side are looking to get their hands on the £2,250 prize pot as they plot their first win of the campaign, the two sides meeting at the DWB Stadium.

Edgley and Jordan Tate were both shown red cards late in the contest on Saturday as frustrations crept in.

The winners will host Leicester Nirvana on August 24.

