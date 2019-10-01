Boston Town look for second league win as they prepare for Northern Star test

Boston Town will be looking to build upon their first league win of the season as they travel to Peterborough Northern Star tonight.

Luke White struck twice as the Poachers beat Lutterworth Town 4-1 at the DWB Stadium on Saturday.

Lee Beeson and Liam Tunstall also found the net as Gary Edgley’s side picked up their first UCL Premier victory of the campaign.

With Town’s FA Cup run at an end they can now concentrate on playing catch up on their rivals.

Northern Star sit 11th in the table, four points ahead of Boston.

Kick off at the Branch Bros Stadium will be at 7.45pm.