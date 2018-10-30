Boston Town look to cause cup upset at Eynesbury

Boston Town return to Eynesbury Rovers tonight looking to cause a cup upset.

The Poachers will face Rovers for the third time this season, having been beaten 5-0 at home but securing a point in the return fixture at the Alfred Hall Memorial Ground, courtesy of a late Jordan strike.

Tonight Town will be looking to progress in the UCL Knockout Cup.

They beat Peterborough Northern Star in the previous round, Harrison Holland levelling late on before the away side edged through on penalties.

Kick off will be at 7.45pm.