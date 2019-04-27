Boston Town look to end season with ON Chenecks victory

Boston Town will conclude their United Counties League Premier Division campaign today.

In a season of two halves, Gary Edgley’s side will be keen to finish on a high as they entertain Northampton ON Chenecks.

Following a sluggish start to the campaign, the Poachers have enjoyed a much-improved 2019.

And with Edgley looking to hit the ground running next season, he wants his side to take a positive into the summer break.

Robert Raducan grabbed the only goal of the game as Town won the reverse fixture at Chenecks 1-0 in January.

Kick off at the DWB Stadium will be at 3pm.