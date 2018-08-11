Boston Town look to loan market to bolster squad ahead of FA Cup clash

Boston Town could be dipping into the loan market ahead of Saturday’s crunch FA Cup clash.

The Poachers head to Staveley Miners Welfare for an extra-preliminary round contest, and manager Dennis Greene is hoping a Football League club or two could do him a favour as his squad is yet to get back to full strength due to injuries and unavailabilities.

Indeed, Greene had to name himself as a substitute for Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Pinchbeck.

“I’m trying to get one or two in on loan,” he said.

“I’m talking to a few clubs. They can’t be too far away when you’re asking young lads to play, but hopefully someone like Doncaster Rovers, Lincoln City or Peterborough will have a good player or two, 18 or 19 years old, looking for some work experience.”

Northern Counties East League outfit Staveley - who play at the same level as the Poachers in the pyramid - kicked off their Premier Division campaign with a 1-1 draw at home to Barton on Saturday.

Last season Town enjoyed a fantastic cup run, reaching the third qualifying round before suffering a heartbreaking last-minute defeat to Hyde United, following the awarding of a controversial penalty.

And with the winning side picking up £2,000 in prize money from the tie, Greene says it is vital for another good run.

“The FA Cup is crucial for clubs like us,” he added.

“Not just becasue of how it can affect your spirits, but also the finances of the club.

“I’m hoping to get one or two people in before the weekend so we can be as strong as possible.”

Saturday’s game kicks off at 3pm.