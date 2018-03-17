Boston Town looking for Eynesbury revenge

Boston Town’s hectic schedule will continue with another matchday double this week.

The Poachers host sixth-placed Eynesbury Rovers at the DWB Stadium today (KO 3pm) before travelling to face Wellingborough Whitworth on Tuesday (KO 7.45pm).

Eynesbury thumped Town 5-0 in the reverse fixture at the beginning of the season and are unbeaten in their past three contests.

However, their most recent match was a 1-1 draw with basement side Oadby.

Town are desperate for points to help them climb the United Counties League Premier Division, but will have to do so without striker Jordan Nuttell, who has decided to leave the club.