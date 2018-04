Boston Town are looking to bounce back as they face Harborough Town this evening.

The Poachers travel to Leicestershire, looking to improve upon Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at a resurgent Oadby, where Simon Ashton netted the side’s consolation.

Town were beaten 2-1 at home by Harborough in December.

The Bees, currently eighth in the UCL Premier, go into the contest on the back of a 6-1 thrashing at Leicester Nirvana.

Kick off will be at 7.45pm.