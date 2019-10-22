Boston Town looking to leap up league table as they face Rothwell Corinthians

Boston Town have the chance to move up six places in the table as they travel to face Rothwell Corinthians this evening.

The Poachers were beaten 3-0 at home by Rugby Town at the weekend.

But now Gary Edgley’s side have the chance to bounce back and add three points to their UCL Premier tally this evening.

Fourteenth hosts fifteenth as Corinthians and Boston have almost identical leaue records so far, having both played nine, won three and drawn two - although tonight’s hosts have a superior goal difference.

If tonight’s game has a winner, they will move up to ninth in the table.

Kick off at Seargents Lawn will be at 7.45pm.