Boston Town looking to stretch unbeaten run as they host Leicester Nirvana

Boston Town are looking to stretch their unbeaten run to three matches as they bid to pull further away from the United Counties League Premier Division’s drop zone.

The Poachers earned a 1-1 draw at highflying Pinchbeck United on Saturday, which saw them move up to 17th in the standings.

And now Gary Edgley’s side will be keen to keep their good run going as they entertain Leicester Nirvana at the DWB Stadium this afternoon.

Eighth-placed Nirvana are winless in their past three contests - suffering three defeats and earning one draw - but ruthlessly thrashed struggling Wellingborough Whitworth 5-0 prior to that.

In contrast, Town, currently 17th, will have put together their best streak of the season if they avoid defeat this afternoon and add to their victory over Peterborough Northern Star and draw with Pinchbeck.

The two sides drew 0-0 at Hamilton Park in November.

Today’s match kicks off at 3pm.