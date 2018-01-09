Boston Town make approach for an attacker as Draper joins Lilywhites

Boston Town are looking to bolster their ranks after attempting to lure an attacker to the DWB Stadium.

Manager Gary Frost has confirmed the Poachers have made a seven-day approach to an unnamed UCL Premier rival.

“It’s a forward and the seven days have gone in,” Frost told The Standard.

“I figure he could give us another option up front.”

Frost would not name his target but did say the Lincolnshire-based player is ‘not a Boston lad’.

Meanwhile, Simon Draper has left the club to join Skegness Town.

Summer signing Draper has moved to the Vertigo Stadium in the search of regular football.

“He still wants to play at this level, but he knows he wants to play more regularly,” Frost added.