Boston Town players pledge futures to the club

Gary Edgley is planning for the future - and he wants to see Boston Town challenging at the top of the table.

The Poachers boss told The Standard that a number of his squad have turned down approaches from rival clubs in recent weeks.

And he believes that if he can keep his current crop of players together, they could provide the foundations for a dangerous squad next season.

“The good news is that the lads have said they want to stay with the club next year,” Edgley said.

“In the last eight weeks we’ve had seven seven-day approaches for our players - and they’ve all been turned down.

“They’ve been offered more money but they’ve all been loyal and say they want to be with us next season. They deserve real credit for that.

“We’ve got a good group and, maybe with a couple more in, we could be challenging at the top of the league next season.

“It’s been a while since a Boston Town side has been able to say that.”

The Poachers return to action today, hosting second-bottom Kirby Muxloe (KO 3pm).