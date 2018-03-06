Boston Town plot Doughboys victory

Boston Town will return to action tonight as they travel to face Wellingborough Town.

After three postponements in the space of seven days, the Poachers will be looking to get their UCL Premier campaign back on track.

Manager Dennis Greene will be hoping to pick up his first victory with the club at the expense of the Doughboys, following a draw and three defeats.

Boston sit 17th in the table, two places and seven points behind Wellingborough, who have played eight more games.

Kick off at the Dog and Duck will be at 7.45pm.