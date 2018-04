Boston Town will be looking for three points as they travel to face UCL Premier basement boys Northampton Sileby Rangers.

Struggling Sileby sit five points adrift of second-bottom Oadby.

While Dennis Greene’s Poachers will be looking to build upon Saturday’s point at Kirby Muxloe, Rangers are still looking for their first win since October.

They have a goal difference of -113 after shipping 166 goals in their 39 matches to date.

Kick off Fernie Fields will be at 7.45pm.