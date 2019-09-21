Boston Town’s FA Cup adventure is over following Leek defeat

Boston Town’s FA Cup adventure is over.

After six matches, three wins and more than £10k in the bank, the Poachers’ run came to an end in the second qualifying round.

However, Gary Edgley’s side can still take heart from the fact it took higher-level Leek Town to finally stop them, the visitors leaving the DWB Stadium with a 4-0 win.

James Kirby handed the Northern Premier League South East Division highfliers a fourth-minute lead before Aaron Bott made it 2-0 just before the half-hour mark.

In between those goals Boston’s Stacy Cartwright saw an effort cleared off the line and Luke White had a penalty appeal turned away.

Kirby made it three nine minutes after the re-start and Tim Grice had the final say in the 88th minute.

TOWN: Portas, Harris, Cartwright, Moulds, Watkins, Cunliffe, Beeson, Neil, Ford, White, Bayliss; Subs: Beck, Borbely, Tunstall, Turki, Holland, Tate.