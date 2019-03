Boston Town’s unbeaten run was endedat Harborough Town.

The Poachers were looking to make it nine games unbeaten but found themselves 4-0 down at the interval.

Harborough, who had beaten Town 3-0 in December’s reverse fixture, again finding their scoring touch at the expense of Gary Edgley’s side.

Liam Tunstall pulled one back for Boston, but with 12 minutes to go it was too little too late.