Boston Town searching for ‘feelgood factor’

Boston Town hope new recruits Seth Greeves and Peter Evison can help bring a ‘feelgood factor’ to the club.

The two Boston United youth teamers made their debuts in Saturday’s goalless draw with Daventry, and now new manager Dennis Greene hopes the pair can help him pick up his first win.

“It’s thanks to Bunny (United academy boss Martyn Bunce) for helping us out,” Greene said.

“We appreciate what United have done for us with those players.

“Hopefully it can be beneficial for both of us.

“It helps us out with good players, and hopefully we can send them back even better and more experienced.”

The Poachers’ return to United Counties League Premier Division action today as they host Kirby Muxloe at the DWB Stadium (KO 3pm).

“We can’t win the league this season, but we want to keep picking up points,” Greene said.

“If we win games we get that feelgood factor going and that can only help us.”