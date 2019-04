It’s derby day for Boston Town as they head to face rivals Sleaford.

Both sides will be looking for three points following 2-1 defeats on Saturday, the Poachers beaten by Newport Pagnell and the Greens downed at Northampton ON Chenecks.

Sleaford won Boxing Day’s meeting 4-1 while Gary Edgley’s side recorded a 2-1 success when the two sides met in the Lincs Senior Trophy.

Kick off at Eslaforde Park will be at 3pm.