Boston Town set sights on first league win as Lutterworth arrive at the DWB Stadium

Boston Town will attempt to begin their climb up the UCL Premier table as they host Lutterworth tomorrow.

The Poachers are playing catch up following their successful FA Cup run, and hope to pick up their first three points of the campaign.

Gary Edgley’s side sit third bottom in the standings, but have only played four games, half as many as some rivals.

Last Saturday’s FA Cup defeat to Northern Premier League South East Division highfliers Leek, plus cup losses in the FA Vase and Knockout Cup, mean the Poachers can now firmly concentrate on league action.

Lutterworth currently sit ninth in the table with three wins and three defeats from six contests.

The Poachers are yet to win a league clash this campaign, drawing two of four games.

Saturday’s game at the DWB Stadium kicks off at 3pm.