Boston Town set to hand out debuts for crunch battle of the bottom two

Boston Town could dish out two debuts this afternoon as they host Wellingborough Whitworth in their crunch UCL Premier clash.

It’s the battle of the bottom two as the Poachers host the basement boys looking to get their first win of the season.

And following a blank weekend, manager Gary Edgley could hand winger Harry Deane and striker Alex Nichols their first appearances for the club.

Meanwhile, Duran Reynolds has been named club captain and Andy Parish will be his vice-captain.

“Both these players were obvious choices for me,” manager Edgley said.

“I have worked with both before at other clubs and I know both will back and support me and the players at the club 100 per cent.”

Kick off at the DWB Stadium will be at 3pm.