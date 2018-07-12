Boston Town set to host three friendlies

Boston Town will host three friendlies in the space of five days this week.

The Poachers will face Wisbech Town at the DWB Stadium tonight (KO 7.45pm).

On Saturday Ware will be the guests (KO 3pm), with Lincs League side Wyberton the opposition for Dennis Greene’s side on Tuesday (KO 7.45pm).

The FA Cup’s early round draws have been made.

Town have been drawn away to Staveley Miners’ Welfare in the extra-preliminary round.

The Poachers will be hoping for more success in the famous old competition after enjoying a memorable and money-spinning run last season.

They knocked out three higher-ranked sides on their way to the third qualifying round, where they were unlucky to miss out to Hyde United following a controversial last-minute penalty.

Staveley are in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division, the same level as Boston.

The tie will take place on August 11, with prize money of £2,250 up for grabs.

The winners will play at home to Lutterworth Town or Heanor Town in the preliminary round on August 25.

In the FA Vase, Boston are away in the first qualifying round to Gorleston of the Eastern Counties League Premier Division, the same level as the United Counties League Premier Division.

That tie will take place on September 1, with the winners then at home to Kirkley & Pakefield on September 15.