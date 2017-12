Boston Town have signed George Hobbins.

The midfielder has joined the Poachers from Lincs League side Skegness Town.

Boston boss Gary Frost told The Standard earlier this week that he was in talks with two players he was hoping to bring to the DWB Stadium, and dialogue continues with his other target.

Hobbins, who was with Boston United’s academy, will be eligible to feature in Saturday’s UCL Premier match at Harborough Town (KO 3pm).