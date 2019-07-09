Boston Town snap up striker Alex Beck

Alex Beck has rejoined Boston Town.

The striker has agreed to return to the DWB Stadium for a third stint, the Poachers have announced.

Beck has previous experience with Boston United, Deeping Rangers, Pinchbeck United and Wisbech Town, among others.

“We wanted to bring in a goalscorer and spoke to a few players, but he was our number one target and we’re happy he’s agreed to join us,” manager Gary Edgley said.

“Alex has proven he can score goals for years and we’re sure he can do the same for us.”