Boston Town sound out winger Felix

Dennis Greene has attempted to persuade former Boston United winger Kaine Felix to link up with him at the DWB Stadium.

Felix left National League North Leamington last week, and Greene would love to be reunited with the player he managed at both United and St Neots at Boston Town.

Despite the Poachers boss admitting there is nothing in the budget to offer the ex-York City and Stockport attacker this term, he would be happy to bring him in to help him to maintain his fitness.

Felix has already turned out for Deeping Rangers in the UCL Premier this season after leaving the Minstermen.

“I’ve spoken to him, I’ll be honest,” said Greene.

“Financially, we’re nowhere near this season and I’m sure he’ll get plenty of offers.

“But if he didn’t have a club and wanted a run-out we’d love him here.”

Midfielder George Hobbins looks set to leave the Poachers to rejoin Skegness Town.