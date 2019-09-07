Boston Town still to hit top gear as they prepare for FA Cup clash - Edgley

Boston Town return to FA Cup action today – with manager Gary Edgley promising his team are still to hit top gear.

The Poachers travel to face Midland Football League outfit Kirby Muxloe, with a place in the second qualifying round at stake.

Town have already pocketed more than £5,000 in winnings after beating Mulbarton Wanderers and Leicester Nirvana, both times after replays.

And the winners of this week’s clash will claim £4,500, the losers collecting £1,500.

Edgley made changes to his squad for Saturday’s FA Vase defeat at Quorn but will select his strongest XI for the contest at Ratby Lane.

But despite Town’s promising start to the campaign, Edgley says there’s more to come.

“We’ve not fully gelled yet,” he said.

“We’ve still got players getting to know each other. We’ve still got another 40 per cent to come.

“At the start of the season we wanted to win two cup games this season. We’ve already done that, now we want to win another.”

Saturday’s match will be the Poachers’ sixth cup game from seven matches.

Kick-off will be at 3pm.