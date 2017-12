Boston Town’s UCL Premier match at Yaxley tonight has been postponed.

The Poachers were due to travel to face the Cuckoos this evening.

However, Yaxley tweeted that parts of their 3G pitch were covered in snow and had frozen over.

It is the second postponement in four days for Gary FRost’s, who got to Harborough on Saturday to deiscover the game wasn’t going ahead.