A second-half fightback saw Boston Town begin their UCL Premier campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Oadby.

Scott Coupland had given the Poachers an interval lead at the DWB Stadium, putting manager Dennis Greene on course for his request of three victories to kick off the campaign.

But the visitors netted three times after the break to claim the points at the DWB Stadium.

Town return to action when they host Pinchbeck United on Tuesday (KO 7.45pm).