It was a night to forget for Boston Town as they were thumped 8-0 at Yaxley.

The Poachers also had George Hobbins sent off for lashing out at an opponent late in the second half.

Dennis Greene.

But by then the damage had been done in this UCL Premier contest.

Town lost Jason Field to injury early on and found themselves 4-0 down at the interval.

And there was more of the same in the second half, leaving Dennis Greene still searching for his first win with the Poachers.