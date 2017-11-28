Boston Town will shuffle the pack as they look to end Wisbech’s unbeaten run

Boston Town are hoping to end Wisbech’s 16-game unbeaten run - but Gary Frost will have to shuffle his pack.

The Poachers will host the Fenmen tonight in the United Counties League Premier Division.

However, they will be without attackers Will Britton and Fraser Bayliss, who will both serve one-match suspensions after picking up five yellow cards each.

Boston will be able to welcome back Jordan Nuttell and Nicky Frost, who were both unavailable for Saturday’s 2-0 victory over St Andrews, while Duran Reynolds - who was named on the bench at the weekend after he returned from suspension - may be in contention to start.

Bayliss and Britton were both on target as Town left Wisbech with a 3-1 win in September.

That was the Fenmen’s last defeat and since then they have gone on a 16-game unbeaten streak and have won their past nine matches.

And while Frost is hoping for a repeat victory, he knows he will be facing a different-looking Fenmen side, now under the guidance of Gary Setchell.

“We’re always at our best when up against it,” Frost said.

“Our side is young and fairly inexperienced so our game management isn’t always the best.

“But when it’s a tight game we always feel we can nick it.

“Wisbech have got a few new players, (ex Poachers striker) James Tricks is there now, and Bazza (Paul Bastock).

“We’ll have a different side out as well so we’ll have players they haven’t seen before as well.”

Wisbech sit fourth with Town 13th.

Kick off at the DWB Stadium will be at 7.45pm.