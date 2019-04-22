BOSTON UNITED 2 ASHTON UNITED 1: Ryan Cresswell seals Pilgrims victory with a kiss

Sealed with a kiss! Ryan Cresswell scored his first Boston United goal - and celebrated by planting a smacker on his nan.

The big defender marked his return from injury by getting on the scoresheet with the winner as the Pilgrims relegated Ashton United.

Boston’s penultimate season at York Street may have been a long, long way from being a classic, but it ended true to form with the hosts bullying a struggling guest.

Indeed, six of United’s seven home victories have come against the National League North’s bottom six, with Blyth Spartans the exception to the rule.

Tom Clare got the ball rolling early on before Jamie Reed pulled the Robins level.

Cresswell - back following his two game absence - made his impact in attack as he restored his side’s advantage before running behind the goal to give his gran a peck.

Clare needed less than two minutes to mark his first start for the Pilgrims with a goal, the second of his impressive loan spell from Bradford City.

Max Wright did the hard work, bursting into the box down the right, keeping his composure and drilling his effort into the frame of George McMahon.

The keeper spilled the ball and Wright squared for Clare who swept home into the barely guarded net.

The early goal was a hammerblow to Ashton’s slim survival hopes, but with little to lose they went on the attack.

Liam Goulding turned himself into space in the Pilgrims’s penalty area but lashed his strike wide before George Willis pushed away Sam Sheridan’s long ranger.

As the contest opened up both sides were exploiting the space.

For United, Jay Rollins saw an overhead kick and looping header both clear the Robins’s bar.

Ashton pulled level in the 34th minute as sloppy defending from the hosts saw them fail to clear their lines, Reed capitalising and slotting home on the spin as a low cross was allowed to travel.

But the Pilgrims were back in front three minutes later as Cresswell grabbed his first Boston goal.

George Smith’s deep free kick was nodded back across goal by Ryan Qualter, Cresswell hooking home from close range before celebrating by planting a kiss on his nan who was watching from behind the goal.

Clare was putting himself about in attack and forcing McMahon into a few nervy clearances, but the big teenager was also on hand to glance away Sheridan’s free kick from the right at the other end. Less of touch and it may have been an own goal, but he did enough to avert danger.

Scott Kay found himself in the right place to clear a goalbound header from Cresswell off the line, and Mcmahon had to deal with a powerful drive from Brad Abbott.

Reed would have had his second of the day were it not for a saecond vital save by Willis, while late efforts from Clare and Andi Thanoj couldn’t add to the United scoreline.

Defeat meant Ashton will return to the Northern Premier League after one season at this level, while Boston sign off at home hoping their final season at the Jakemans Stadium can bring a lot more positive results.

UNITED: Willis, Middleton, Jackson, Wroe (Thanoj 74), Qualter, Cresswell, M. Wright (Johnson 87), Abbott, Clare, Rollins, Smith (Davies 82); Subs (not used): Hawkes, Parkin.

ASHTON: McMahon, Swaby-Neavin, Regan, Lees, Ashworth (Hobson 81), Kay (Mantack 68), Goulding, Sheridan, Reed, Dimaio, Tomsett; Subs (not used): Roberts, Ennis, Chalmers.

REF: Sam Mulhall.

ATT: 942 (23).

STAR MAN: George Willis - Two big saves for the Pilgrims.