Boston United being touted amongst title challengers - Wright

Jake Wright.
Jake Wright says Boston United were one of the sides being talked about as potential being title contenders before he agreed to rejoin the Pilgrims.

The loan arrival spent pre-season with parent club York City, and confirmed the Pilgrims’ summer signings hadn’t gone unnoticed.

“There’s always a few chats with the lads, who they think’ll do well,” he said.

“Boston have been mentioned a few times. The lads know about who’s come in.

“But you know what this league’s like. It’s all about what happens on a Saturday and Tuesday.

“Now I’m here we want a good start and to climb that table early on.”

Wright is also aware he will face a battle for a starting place within the squad.

“It’s good to have healthy competition, it’ll only bring the best out in all of us,” he added.

“It’ll be tough. Some weeks I might not get in.

“But that’s part and parcel of football, but that’ll only help the team.”