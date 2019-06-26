Boston United could sign defender within ‘24 hours’

Craig Elliott is hoping to bolster his defence with a new arrival this week.

The Boston United manager says one target could even be joining the club within the next 24 hours.

United currently have Ben Middleton, Alex Whittle, Ashley Jackson and Luke Shiels on the books, with Elliott looking to add a couple more options.

“I want a bit more defensive cover. Hopefully, I can get one sorted over the next 24 hours,” he told The Standard.

“I’m happy with what we’ve got, but I’d like to get a few more in.”

Elliott has also been impressed with the trailists currently training with the Pilgrims.

There are currently 16 players on the books for the 2019-20 campaign, but scope to add to the numbers.

“I think a squad of 18 or 19 is about right,” Elliott added.

“Maybe a few on non-contract or dual contracts with other clubs.

“There are some good lads on trial with us but it’s a bit early to make judgements until you’ve seen them play a few games.”