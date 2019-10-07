Boston United discover FA Cup opponents

Boston United have discovered their opponents for the FA Cup's fourth qualifying round.

Today's draw will see the Pilgrims face their third consecutive away tie against lower level opposition.

Boston will hit the road to face Northern Premier League outfit Hednesford Town.

The match will take place on Saturday, October 19, with the league fixture at York City pencilled in for that day set to be rescheduled.

United progressed to the final qualifying round following Saturday's 1-0 win at Sutton Coldfield Town.