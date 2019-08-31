Boston United earn a point at Hereford

Hereford 0 Boston United 0

Boston United moved up to ninth in the table following their goalless draw at Hereford.

In a game of few chances and a few too many stray passes both sides had to settle for a share of the spoils, although if either had found top gear they would surely have claimed the win.

It was a frustrating spectacle to watch, but both teams will take positives from the contest.

Hereford, who remain unbeaten at home this season, found themselves elevated into the play-off spots. Not a bad first match for new manager Russell Slade.

Boston, meanwhile, sit three places and two points behind, with a game in hand after claiming their third clean sheet of the campaign in their first goalless draw since March 2018 at Spennymoor.

Peter Crook was the most relieved man in Edgar Street after Brad Ash’s speculative 25-yard strike slipped through his grasp in the early exchanges, although the Pilgrims keeper had got just enough behind the ball to ensure it squirmed inches wide of the post.

But apart from those spared blushes he had little else to do in the first half, untroubled by hopeful hits from Reece Styche and Ash’s free kick, both failing to hit the target.

United - unchanged from the side which beat Altrincham 5-0 on Monday - struggled to find their early rhythm, too many stray passes wasting good opportunities and allowing the hosts to counter.

But Tom Platt’s header forced a save from Brandon Hall, while Jordan Adebayo-Smith saw an effort deflected after cruising into the Bulls’ box.

Hereford started the second half the brighter of the two sides, Rowan Liburd forcing a save from Crook and Tommy O’Sullivan seeing an effort deflected wide.

The Bulls lost defender Martin Riley to an arm injury as he fell awkwardly defending a corner, midfielder Jason Pope filling in at the heart of defence.

But before that change was made Dominic Knowles hit an effort into the side netting as Riley lay injured.

Nicky Walker had been starting to ask questions of the home defence with a few testing corners before Simon Ainge met one cleanly, his first header being nodded off the line by Keiran Thomas and his follow-up held by Hall.

In stoppage time Tom Owen-Evans headed wide from a corner.

But neither side, despite their efforts, could find the opening. United’s 2-0 victory here on the final day of last season still the Bulls’ last home defeat.

HEREFORD: Hall, Thomas, Hodgkiss, Maye (Hanley HT), Cullinane-Liburd, Riley (Owen-Evans 62), Pope, Jagger-Cane (O’Sullivan 29), Liburd, Styche, Ash; Subs (not used): Nicholson, Bray.

UNITED: Crook, Byrne, Whittle, Thanoj, Ainge, Shiels, Platt, Abbott, Adebayo-Smith (Tuton 68), Knowles (Clare 88), Walker; Subs (not used): Jackson, Middleton, Willis.

REF: Dale Baines.

ATT: 2,498 (57).