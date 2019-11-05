Boston United eye place in county cup final as they prepare to meet Grantham Town

Ashley Jackson. Photo: Eric Brown

The Pilgrims host Grantham Town in their semi-final this evening, with the winners going on to meet Cleethorpes.

United boss Elliott will make changes to his starting XI, but is not taking the game lightly.

"There's no point the effort we've put in winning games to get to this stage (if we don't try to win), we want to get into the final of the Lincolnshire Cup," he said.

"It's important we try to do that.

"There will be a few changes but we've got good players who need a few minutes.

"By no means is it trotating. It'll be a competitive team to try to win the game."

George Willis, Ben Middleton, Ashley Jackson, Nicky Walker and Jonathan Wafula could be among the players given starts this evening, while new signing Alex Penny is in line for a first start.

Following Saturday's 3-1 win at Telford in the National League North, the Pilgrims are hoping to build further momentum.

Elliott added: "I've said that to the players, it (Telford) has been the start of a big week for us.

"We wanted to win in the league and we now go on to the Lincolnshire Cup on Tuesday, in the semi-final, and then we've got the FA Cup (at Carshalton Athletic).

"Fingers crossed we can have a nice positive week."