Boston United facing ‘extra spice’ in Grantham friendly

Boston United’s squad will be facing ‘a bit of extra spice’ when they face Grantham Town this evening.

Craig Elliott wanted to give his Pilgrims a number of different tests in pre-season, and sees the Gingerbreads - whose squad is packed with former United players - as a physically tough challenge.

Gregg Smith, Tom Batchelor, Tom Ward, Jack Broadhead, Craig Westcarr and Greg Tempest are all on the Grantham books.

Elliott will also use the warm-up game to give minutes to players who have lacked match action so far this month.

“I’ll look at the rest of the squad who need 90 minutes against Grantham,” he told The Standard.

“That’ll be a different game, a different mentality. There might be a bit of extra spice to it.

“We wanted a pre season programme that offered us different challenges and that will be another one.”

Nicky Walker is hoping to shrug off his injury to feature this evening while Karl Byrne is also expected to get game time.

Dominic Knowles will still be ruled out with his calf injury.

Kick off at the Meres Stadium will be at 7.45pm.